Senior citizen found guilty of raping child, 10

AFTER several hours of deliberations, a mixed 12-member jury on Monday afternoon returned with two counts of guilty verdict for Abdool Jamil, 66, in the Demerara High Court before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry in the Sexual Offences Court.

The foreman told the court that on the 1st count the verdict was unanimous while on the 2nd count, it was in the proportion of 10-2.

After the announcement, the accused, when asked if he had anything to say, shook his head with outstretched hands before he was led away to jail.

His attorney, however, made an application to the judge for a probation report to be prepared and his request was granted.

Abdool will return to the Sexual Offences Court for his probation report and sentencing on August 13, 2018 at 1:30pm. According to the state, on the 1st count on May 30, 2014 in the county of Demerara, the accused engaged in sexual penetration of a girl child under age 16.

On the 2nd count, on June 2, 2014, the accused engaged in sexual penetration of a girl child under age 16.

The incidents happened when the child was only 10 years old.

The state said the mother of the victim left home for Linden to attend the funeral of her step father and instructed her child to do chores after which she should go to a relative’s home to stay until she returned home.

The child did as she was told and was then taken away by the accused to his house where he went into the bedroom where the child was sleeping. He raped her on two separate occasions but on the second, the child ran to the home of a relative and reported what had transpired.

The state was represented by Lisa Cave and Orinthia Schmidt.