Root, Morgan star as England win ODI series

By Saikat Chatterjee

LEEDS, England (Reuters) – A gigantic 186-run partnership between Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan helped England cruise comfortably to an eight-wicket victory over India yesterday that sealed a 2-1 one-day international series win.

After restricting India to 256 for eight, both Morgan and Root made light work of the run chase on a wicket that was assisting the spinners, with Kuldeep Yadav, the chief wicket-taker for the visitors in the first game, unable to bag a single scalp.

England looked rarely troubled, bringing up 100 runs within the 15-over mark at Headingley, while making the most of some sloppy fielding by India.

Root was yet again the tormentor-in-chief, scoring a second century in as many games and becoming the top run-scorer in the series as a result.

He got ample support from skipper Morgan who struck an unbeaten 88 off 108 balls, peppered with nine fours and a six.

Root finished on 100 not out as the hosts reached the victory target with more than five overs to spare having lost both their openers by the 10th over.

England bowlers Adil Rashid and David Willey grabbed three wickets each and India captain Virat Kohli made 71 for the touring side.

India got off to a cautious start, reaching 32-1 from 10 overs, after England won the toss. But Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan then increased the scoring rate as India took 68 from the next 10 overs.

Dhawan was run-out for 44 by a brilliant piece of fielding from Ben Stokes and India lost wickets at regular intervals.

Leg-spinner Rashid grabbed the prize scalp of Kohli who fell to a beauty that pitched on leg and clipped the top of off stump, leaving the prolific right-hander wide-eyed in disbelief.

The series had been poised on a knife edge after England won the second game by 86 runs at Lord’s on Saturday and India won the first game by eight wickets.

The teams start a five-Test series on August 1 in Birmingham.

INDIA 1st innings

Rohit Sharma c Mark Wood b David Willey 2

Shikhar Dhawan run-out Ben Stokes 44

Virat Kohli b Adil Rashid 71

Dinesh Karthik b Adil Rashid 21

MS Dhoni c Jos Buttler b David Willey 42

Suresh Raina c Joe Root b Adil Rashid 1

Hardik Pandya c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 21

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Jonny Bairstow b David Willey 21

Shardul Thakur not out 22

Extras: (lb-6, w-5) 11

Total: (eight wkts, 50.0 overs) 256

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-84, 3-125, 4-156, 5-158, 6-194, 7-221, 8-256.

Bowling: Mark Wood 10-2-30-1, David Willey 9- 0-40-3, Liam Plunkett 5-0-41-0 (w-2), Moeen Ali 10-0-47-0, Ben Stokes 6-0-43-0 (w-2), Adil Rashid 10-0-49-3 (w-1)..

ENGLAND 1st innings

James Vince run-out Hardik Pandya 27

Jonny Bairstow c Suresh Raina b Shardul Thakur 30

Joe Root not out 100

Eoin Morgan not out 88

Extras: (b-3, lb-6, nb-1, w-5) 15

Total: (two wkts 44.3 overs) 260

Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-74.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7-0-49-0, Hardik Pandya 5.3-0-39-0 (w-3), Shardul Thakur 10-0-51-1 (w-2), Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-41-0 (nb-1). Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-55-0, Suresh Raina 2-0-16-0.