Minister Norton to give feature address at Malteenoes Academy

MINISTER of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr George Norton, will deliver the feature address at the opening of the 2018 Malteenoes Cricket Academy on July 23 at the Club’s venue on Thomas Road, Thomas Lands.

Director of Christopher Jones has provided two National Sports Commission (NSC) coaches to work along with the Academy’s head coach.

They are National U-17 coach Orin Bailey and his assistant Darien Best who was coach of School of the Nations in the Sir Garfield Sobers Schools cricket tournament in Barbados.

The two-week academy runs from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs with a one-hour break for lunch which will be provided. Classroom work will be done during the mornings while outdoor sessions will be conducted in the afternoons.

Qualified facilitators, including Guyana’s Cricket Commentator `Reds’ Perreira, will conduct sessions on several topics which include the laws and history, what cricket means to the Caribbean people, scoring, doing interviews, table manners and etiquette along with other topics.

The academy caters for participants between 6 and 18 years divided into two groups – U-13s and 13-18. Registration fee is $3 000 and can be picked up at Malteenoes.

Girls are being encouraged to join and three overseas friends of club have combined to fund 18 under privileged children, who cannot afford to pay to join. Parents and guardians are urged to grasp this opportunity.

The Academy has produced Test players Ramnaresh Sarwan, Ryan Ramdass and female Windies player Indomattie Goordial and has been supported by the business community and friends of the club through contributions.

Malteenoes thanks all for their support reiterated the club’s aim is to instil discipline, cricket and life skills to the young participants.

Registration forms are still available at the club but only the first 120 students will be accepted.