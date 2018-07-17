Could one man’s trash be another man’s treasure?

Dear Editor,

IT IS evident by now that if I am walking and notice a box with books on the roadside to be thrown away, I will make the time and see how best I can save any that is of interest.

A while back I stumbled on a novel among other items to be thrown away and it was the name ‘THE SILENT WITNESS’ which caught my attention. The novel is actually authored by the late ‘SIR LIONEL LUCKHOO’ and ‘AMERICAN DR.JOHN R.THOMPSON PH.D.’

Just a reminder that the late Sir. L. Luckhoo was twice knighted (2 degrees of Knighthood) by Queen Elizabeth, he is the only person to be Ambassador for two nations simultaneously (Guyana and Barbados) and for 14 years or more, he was named as the world’s most successful advocate via Guinness Books of Records.

November 7, 1978 was the date he accepted Jesus and his life revolutionised. It was by a dinner invitation at a hotel where two of God’s chosen vessels, Americans Glen Norwood and Newman Peyton-Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International), spoke and they were actually told to visit Guyana by the late Catholic Bishop Pantin.

Turning the cover, I almost fell through the floor to notice in red ink, the reading “Personal Copy of Lionel Luckhoo’ and the bottom also reads,’ This, my personal copy replaces the copy posted but not read.’

Who could have being the recipient of such a special copy autographed by the late Sir L. Luckhoo?

Was the recipient only going to read the novel, or unless it was autographed or with the handwriting of the late Sir. L. Luckhoo?

I am almost certain the recipient was never a President (dead or living) of Guyana. I am wondering if perhaps there is a historian or family member who can verify the signature/handwriting as provided for evidence.

Regards,

T. Pemberton