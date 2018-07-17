Campbell is Mr Physique 2018, Clarke returns as Mr Guyana

FITNESS 53 Athlete Emmerson Campbell reclaimed his throne from longtime rival Yannick Grimes in the Mr Physique category while Kerwin Clarke returned to claim Mr Guyana 2018, as the crowd left well entertained at the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation’s (GABBFF) National Senior Championships, hosted at Parc Rayne, Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Demerara.

Campbell, who exuded confidence of reclaiming his crown prior to the competition, flexed and posed his way to top points from the judges, finishing ahead of Space Gym’s Grimes and Caerus Cipriani of Life Gym. Chetram Nagessar finished fourth.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport after his win, Campbell pointed out; “It’s very rewarding and fulfilling knowing that the weeks of dieting, doing cardio and lifting weight paid dividends. It’s gratifying to win and shows that hard work pays off”.

He also noted, “The competition is of friendly rivalry. You can’t be a champion without an opponent and iron sharpens iron so it was welcomed. With that being said, however, I thought I had it in the bag about two weeks ago when I woke up and looked in the mirror.

“I knew I had the winning package in June. Now it’s on to Mexico for CAC. The last time I got a silver. This year I’m gunning for gold.”

Kerwin Clarke returned as the overall winner to claim ‘Mr Guyana’ after losing to Bruce Whatley last year. In addition he also beat Lindy Sharpe in the light middleweight category.

Meanwhile Chandini Khan who trains at Fitness Paradise copped the Ms Bikini title ahead of Space Gym’s Angelica Barroncas and Diciula DeSouza who finished second and third respectively.

In the Masters category, Marlon Bennett came out on top while Lindy Sharpe finished second with Andel Cameron rounding out the top three.

Meanwhile Chetram Nagessar won the bantamweight category beating out second-placed Jamoal Tinnie and third-placed Donald Lindley.

Renowned for his amazing feats in powerlifting, the versatile Carlos Petersen turned his attention to bodybuilding and subsequently copped the heavyweight title, ahead of Andel Cameron and Clint Duke, who settled for third.

GABBFF president Coel Marks hailed the event a success and thanked his sponsors for helping the federation pull off the championships.