Some parents are using illegal drugs

SOME parents are using illicit and/or recreational drugs to get them through the day and whether they know it or not, this action is affecting their parenting skills in a negative way. The use of any kind of stimulant or ‘high’ affects a person’s ability to think clearly and make rational decisions. Excessive use can also lead to mental health issues.

Although parents may feel that they are coping well and do not see themselves as drug-dependent, they are in fact addicted and addicts are always in denial and ready to put up a defence, rather than admit their dependency. But the bottom line is: if parents need drugs to help them cope, then what happens when the drugs are unavailable or inaccessible? And what further harmful effects will this have on their ability to care and provide for their children?

Children who are brought up in homes where they witness their parents using recreational or illicit drugs are more likely to do the same: this makes the problem of drugs not only dysfunctional, but also multi-generational. Whatever children observe in their households as they develop and grow, becomes the norm: it is ingrained in their minds as acceptable behaviour. This is grossly unfair, because children have very little say in what goes on around them and before they have had a chance to decide what they would like to do or be in life, they are already disadvantaged and influenced by their parents’ misuse of drugs.

A father of three was explaining to his neighbour how shocked he was to find his nine- year-old son under the house smoking part of a ‘joint’ (or spliff) that he had left in his ‘bash’ (calabash). The father had a habit of leaving unfinished ‘joints’ around the house, and when he couldn’t find some on occasions, he simply thought he must have smoked them. It never occurred to him that his son (who saw his father smoking marijuana from birth), would become curious and one day want to try it out for himself.

Parents should take a look at themselves through the eyes of their children. Even if children do not see their parents take drugs, they will still be aware of the apparent mood change and will equate it with something the parent is doing, (or taking) children are very perceptive. They may not talk about or understand everything they observe at the time, but as they develop intellectually, they begin to fit the pieces together.

On the other hand, It is difficult for a parent to impress any form of discipline on a child (and be taken seriously) when it is apparent that the parent him/herself is undisciplined through his/her addiction. Many parents fail to provide the emotional, psychological and basic physical needs for their children because they are struggling to meet their own needs (with drugs) on a daily basis. Because of these parental shortfalls, some children tend to become ‘own way’ or delinquent adolescents who have very little time or respect for their parents.

However, all is not lost: not all children fall into the same patterns as their addicted parents; there are some who are fortunate enough to receive help through the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) and other organisations; and some children are even sensible enough to make the choice, not to use or abuse drugs, on their own. This is sometimes due to their first-hand experience, having witnessed its destructive and addicted elements.

If you are a parent who relies on any type of drug to get you through your day, the first thing you need to do is face the fact that you have a problem. But do not be alarmed by this revelation, because most problems have solutions, and there is help available if you really want to ‘get clean’ and come off of drugs. Is your addiction affecting your children, economically, emotionally, physically and/or psychologically? If so, you owe it to yourself and them to do something about your present situation. You can speak to a child protection officer (anonymously if you choose), who can advise you where to seek help and advice. Call the CPA switchboard on 227 4082.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child you can ring the CPA hotline on 227 0979 or email childcaregy@gmail.com

A Message from the Childcare and Protection Agency, Ministry of Social Protection