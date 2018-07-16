‘Constant improvements in Police Force needed’– Ramjattan

– as fallen heroes remembered

IN order for Guyana to advance, there needs to be constant improvements in the Guyana Police Force as an institution.

This sentiment was shared by Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan during his address at the annual wreath-laying ceremony for the Force’s “Fallen Heroes” on Sunday.

Sixty-three police ranks who died in the line of duty between the periods of 1913 – 2016 were remembered at a special monument in the Police Officers’ Mess compound, Eve Leary. In attendance were relatives of the slain cops, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, and senior Police and Joint Services officers.

Relatives, including children laid wreaths in memory of their loved ones.

Ramjattan said the importance of a policeman to society can never be understated, especially in addressing crime and lawlessness.

“A police [officer] has to be a combination of so many things put together, a nurse; a teacher, a counsellor, a doctor, sometimes an accountant… every single thing in one unit, and so much is expected that you feel as was mentioned by a former commissioner, you have to do the impossible for the ungrateful,” the Public Security Minister said.

As such, the minister said to be a professional police officer is an honourable and noble undertaking because when there is a crisis in a community or in a family, the first call is made to the police.

“The police amidst all the dangers [have] to ensure that their presence [is] felt and that order is maintained, It’s an extraordinarily dangerous job, but it’s an institution that is necessary, and for a society to move forward and advance there needs to be constant improvement of the institution of the Force,” he said.

The minister said that those who are fortunate to be alive and serving in the Force as compared to those who have fallen have to stand on their shoulders and aim to excel.

Ramjattan thanked the relatives of those who are currently police ranks, noting that their lives and wellbeing are an important value to society.

Meanwhile, Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine said the monument and memorial service serve as stark reminders of the challenges faced by members of the Guyana Police Force.

Noting that professionalism and integrity should be present at all times, Ramnarine said the Police Force and by extension the government have been remembering the victims, as each police officer contributes $100 from their monthly incomes which in total amounts to $6M on an annual basis to assist relatives, while President David Granger donates $1M to the fund on a yearly basis to assist with education and welfare.

Ramnarine applauded the work of the Fallen Heroes Foundation through its volunteerism towards an honourable mission.

He explained that lessons can be learned from the past to develop the GPF, and with diligence, commitment and professionalism ranks can make their sacrifice worthwhile.

Minister Ramjattan and Acting Commissioner Ramnarine laid wreaths, followed by commanders and senior officers of ‘A’ to ‘G’ divisions and relatives of the fallen heroes.