“Towards a digital state”

THE Caribbean Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Roadshow kicked off for the first time ever in Guyana this past week and while opening the event, President David Granger hailed Guyana as a nation that was being transformed into a digital state.

For our President, despite Guyana’s unique geographical challenges, the government will not relinquish efforts to ensuring that every community receives equal access to ICT opportunities. And as a citizen of Guyana, it isn’t difficult to infer what he is referring to.

It is known that residents of indigenous communities have to travel long distances to access public services but ICT can be a boon that can be harnessed to mitigate the disparities that exist due to the country’s geography. And that is why moves are afoot to transform the country into this digital state.

But, what is a digital state? And why is it important?

The physical world as we know it and the digital world as we are coming to know better are enmeshed; they represent the coalition of all the information in life we possibly know. You want a recipe? Google it. You want to pay a bill? The internet has your back. Surely, when it is said that we are entering into a digital age- or a digital state – the world as we know it is fully embracing the parallel world with which it coexists.

In this new world, which encompasses the two worlds, the possibilities are endless (if they aren’t already). It’s strange that one can connect with someone a few continents over, but it is much more difficult to communicate with someone in Region One. But in this digital state, that communication will become much easier.

And more than that, opportunities for disadvantaged persons will arise. With the advent of technology, the visually and hearing impaired will be faced with fewer restrictions to their livelihood. So here, the creation of this digital state is one that creates a more enabling and accommodating environment. It seems futuristic but it is happening presently.

I read a Huffington Post blog recently about what it means to be inevitably absorbed into this digital state and what the word ‘state’ connotes. Explained by the author, Faris Yakob, the word has a double meaning; it may be a place defined by a governing structure, and it is a condition- which is, the state we’re in.

Transforming into a digital state presents a whole new world to explore, literally. But it does also come with its fair set of challenges. With information being placed online, there is the threat of information being misused and abused.

It is all good and well-meaning to provide services for someone residing as far as Region Nine but consider that person transmitting personal information for- let’s say- tax returns or medical records, what happens if someone with ill intentions gets hold of that? Herein, the transformation of Guyana into a digital state is confronted by the huge challenge of security.

The question of people being tech savvy also arises. Are persons who have been majorly isolated from technology all these years able to adopt the new order? And are all of them willing to embrace it? Can they use it correctly and efficiently? I think here, these persons would be more susceptible to those who seek to misuse the boon.

Nevertheless, I think people will embrace technology. Or at least try to. Look at STEM Guyana for example. Two years ago, robotics was a fleeting idea for Guyanese youth and now communities have come together to create clubs and purchase robot kits so that the children can be exposed to the field. So the huge challenge confronting us will be security.

What I love, in as much as I am almost always talking about developing ICT, is that there is tangible evidence to show that the field has penetrated Guyana and is working to reduce the spatial disparities that exist among communities. And I have seen the merits of the ICT hubs in communities for myself and I have seen how these hubs will be able to benefit communities when they are outfitted with the hubs.

The geographical dimensions, the 214,000 square kilometres that make up beautiful Guyana, can all be connected and these inherent disparities will be diminished. Amidst whatever unfavourable things may be happening in Guyana right now- from the brutal murders to the political faux pas- ICT development remains that one shining light that illustrates that better will come. Due diligence must be taken to ensure that this shining light isn’t dulled.