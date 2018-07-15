The fight against leprosy

Making steps to eradicate the disease in Guyana

FOR generations, persons with leprosy have been isolated and ostracised. In fact, in January the United Nations reported that “More than 20 countries still have laws in place which discriminate against persons affected by the disease Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s Disease.”

Thankfully, Guyana is not included in that list and is actually working to eliminate the disease locally. Dr. Heather Morris-Wilson, a Cuban-trained medical doctor employed with the Ministry of Public Health has a crucial role to play in this regard. She is the Director of the Public Health Skin Clinic situated in the Palms Compound and also the Director of the National Leprosy Programme.

Even with such an important portfolio that demands careful planning and sharp management skills, Dr. Morris-Wilson enjoys working in the fields. When not personally assisting patients, she sensitises medical personnel from all regions about issues of leprosy.

“We indeed hope that the knowledge that they gained would be shared and propagated to many others. Leprosy should not be looked on as a curse anymore. We need to understand this disease does not require isolation. A patient that unfortunately has visible deformities from the disease should have the necessary social and familial support so that they would not feel isolated. We are steadily making headway in terms of this.

We are also sensitising the children of Guyana in an effort for the younger generation to realise that Leprosy exists but it should not be like a mystery or secret. We need to have everyone talking about and not have this issue on the back-burner because even though Leprosy may seem rare, if you contract this disease the long-term complications may not be easy to deal with. So anyone with a long-standing rash, that has numbness or a rash that is not improving with creams you buy from the pharmacy should always be checked,” Dr. Morris-Wilson said.

NEW CAREER

This burning desire within Heather to eliminate this disease or even be a medical doctor was not a childhood calling. It may seem unbelievable, as during her twenties Heather was a bank clerk and even that was a step away from her childhood dream.

She related that “I had no idea that I would have pursued and become established in Medicine, especially dealing with persons suffering from Leprosy. My childhood dream was to become a Pianist or a Marine Biologist.”

However, there was another journey awaiting young Heather. In 2009, she graduated with her MD and started working at the Skin Clinic in 2011. That was the start of a fulfilling career, well at least thus far.

“I was always aware of the prestige associated with Medicine and after being given an opportunity to benefit from a Cuban scholarship I just fell into the role. The art of Medicine is something that you always have to practice daily, and in so doing it with diligent study and preparation you will become astute.

That is my goal daily; to become an astute dermatologist who not only would treat patients for their skin disease but to also share important practical pearls with medical students and doctors who may be interested in the field of Dermatology. I am also very interested in sensitising our ethnic population with dark skin in ways of good skin health and to broach and correct myths on sensitive topics relating to Skin Bleaching, Skin Cancer in Dark skin, the use of Sun Protection, how to manage your itchy children; and the correct management of Psoriasis; the proper use of creams containing steroids like Fourderm and Dermovate,” she noted.

Dr. Morris-Wilson added, “I always liked the skin as an organ and how to treat its various pathologies. Also, I decided to continue with the leprosy programme because someone needed to do it and I became attached to and sympathetic to these patients that seemed disenfranchised and discriminated against. I think that my mentor Dr. Alexander had a lot to do with me continuing the work in the field of Dermatology and Leprology. She is a great physician who always looked out for the best interests of patients and I soaked up that over a period of two years when I worked along with her. When Dr. Alexander announced that she was retiring from Public Service she invited me to take over and I am here to this day.”

She later pursued in-depth studies in Dermatology and became a student of the renown Cardiff University in Wales, United Kingdom from 2015 t0 2017. This was one of the most memorable moments for the doctor. She said that the completion of her Masters gave the feeling of empowerment to deal with dermatological issues for the benefit of the Guyanese populace.

And, while the achievements of the programme may form the conclusion that all is well there are still some challenges that Dr. Morris-Wilson and team are working to correct.

She stated, “Challenges are many but I have two in the upper part of my mind: firstly, patients are not used to certain things like a doctor emphasising sun protection, to avoid using certain skin creams to bleach and skin cancer. We have a population that has now gotten used to doing their “own thing” and not listening attentively. While this could be for many reasons/factors we have to persevere in having conversations with our patients (educated or uneducated).

My personal experience has been noting that patients are not very compliant in using their “rub on” treatment or their oral medications. You may have to encourage them continuously for them to understand why you want to do it your way. It indeed takes a lot of time and energy to sensitise/educate persons especially with burgeoning crowds that flock to the skin clinic. But, I must say, it is worth it. Secondly, patients still have a habit of having the pharmacist diagnose what they have and using the treatment purchased. The majority of the times the treatment used will further complicate matters and so you would have to be the one to try and correct it.”

MOTHER AND WIFE

Meanwhile, whoever says that a successfully-

driven woman cannot have a family has never met Dr. Morris-Wilson. When she is not fighting leprosy the doctor wears her mommy and wife caps gladly.

“One step at a time is the key and always praying and asking Jehovah for help and comfort when you have difficult days. I always say a little bit every day and I never let my work pile-up (at home and at work). My husband is super supportive even though he has a busy schedule as an Emergency Medicine doctor. Balancing work and family is very difficult but with Jehovah’s help and not forsaking spiritual activities you do pretty well,” she said smiling.