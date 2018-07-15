Growth and Success

Region Two Education Department records improvements at NGSA

By Indrawattie Natram

THE Pomeroon-Supenaam Region (Region Two) has been known to produce stellar remarks at national examinations and according to Regional Education Officer (REDO), Nicola Matthews, the Region is continuing along this path due to Government’s prudent investments. Matthews, during an interview with the Pepperpot Magazine, said that the Region has recorded improvements in students’ performance in the recently held National Grade Six Assessment Assessment (NGSA).

Speaking on the region’s success, the REDO said that 29 children who sat the NGSA copped over 500 marks and secured spots at Georgetown schools. She also said that for the first time the region secured a top performer from the Hinterland schools. Last year only 24 children passed to go to city schools. She added that performance in Mathematics and English has improved significantly which is also a win for the Region.

Matthews said that based on the results, children performed well across the region and credited this success to the recent “Mathematics” camps that were hosted by the Department through the Ministry of Education. “I believe because of the camps and the networking amongst the teachers and children, Region Two was able to excel at the examinations. The Region has seen 50 percent improvement in English Language and 32.2 percent in Mathematics,” Matthews said.

HINTERLAND SCHOOLS

Despite the geographic locations of the hinterland schools, the Region has seen tremendous improvements in performance. The regional education officer explained that schools that never produced results for ‘List A’ schools at the examinations were able to do so this year and that the department is very proud of that.

Schools such as Liberty, Tapakuma, Mashabo and Siriki Primary have shown marvellous improvements at the examinations. Since 1986, students from Mashabo Primary have not attained a ‘List A’ secondary school and this year, two of its students, Candeo Federicks and Azayalia Charles gained marks fit for the Abram Zuil Secondary School. There have also been improvements in the number of children that were placed in transition schools as compared to 2017. This year, only 88 children felll under the transition category and that is for the Charity Secondary.

Due to schools being placed in various catchment areas, Better Hope, Good Hope and Aurora Primary performed better this year. Two hundred and ninety-three children from the Region will be attending ‘List A’ secondary schools while 192 will be attending ‘List B’ schools, with 336 for ‘List C’ and 88 for ‘List E’ Secondary schools. Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School and the Abram Zuil Secondary Schools fall under ‘List A’ schools while Aurora and Charity Secondary fall under ‘List B’. ‘List C and E’ Schools include are Wakapoa, 8th May, Cotton Field and Johanna Cecelia Secondary Schools.

TOP PERFORMER VIEWS

Top performer for the Region, Alex Muntaz who gained 516 marks, thanked the department for the Mathematics camps that were held. Muntaz said during the camp he was able to meet and work with more children leading up to the examinations. He encouraged those sitting next year’s examinations to remain focused.

Anasie Fredericks from Tapakuma Lake Primary copped the Best Hinterland Performer for Guyana. Fredericks also attended the Mathematics camps at the C V Nunes Primary. She secured a spot at Bishops High School and will be attending the city school come September. Her mother, Donett Fredericks, said although it will be challenging financially for her family to send Fredericks to school in Georgetown, they will still do so since it’s her heart’s desire. Fredericks said her teachers at the Tapakuma Lake Primary were very dedicated and disciplined with the students and she believed that pushed her to do well.

Securing second place for the Region was Samera Persaud from Taymonth Manor Primary. She thanked the efforts of the teachers at her school and the Department of Education for the resources that were provided for her to excel. Persaud secured 515 marks at the examinations.

GOVERNMENT’S COMMITMENT

Region Two Regional Executive Officer, Rupert Hopkinson, said the Government of Guyana is committed to ensuring that a learning environment is provided for the children at the school. He was impressed with the region’s results as compared to last year.

Hopkinson said that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is committed to providing resources and incentives towards the nurturing of the children. Currently, the Region has school buses, boats and dormitories providing conducive conditions for children. Special Hinterland Scholarships are also given to parents in those areas to assist them in sending their children to school.