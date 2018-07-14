Two decades later, still holding strong, Rehman Majeed is a France superfan

THE ‘bandwagon’ mentality that comes with major sporting events and matches was rife over the past weeks as the FIFA World Cup took place in Russia.

Many persons who had no clue about players had suddenly become pundits overnight and quite frankly, I haven’t a problem with ‘bandwagoning’ a team, I do it when it comes to basketball.

Today is the final, a France vs Croatia game. It was not what a lot of people had predicted on day one (including myself), but those pundits will say it’s everything they expected.

However, one man has held on to his team. Not one month before the tournament, not one year from the tournament; but for two decades – win, lose or draw.

His name is Rehman Majeed, the General Manager at Starr Computers and he supports France; long before their 1998 triumph.

I caught up with Majeed yesterday after someone showed me a photo of him celebrating France’s 1998 World Cup win against Brazil.

“Strange enough, 20 years have come around very quickly. I actually went down there (Palm Court), Brazil were playing France and a lot of Brazilian fans were at the venue but I was backing France whole-heartedly,” he said.

“It felt very odd because everyone was backing Brazil and we were celebrating France goals. It was 3-0 and it was good be different around everybody. I’ve been a French fan since they days of (Michel) Platini.”

Majeed had no clue that he was going to be a star the following day.

“It was a shocker. As a matter of fact we were celebrating the games and the goals and so and the next morning I picked up the paper, I’m like holy smoke! It was shocking to see myself. “

From then to now, he has held firm in his support for Les Blues, continuing to be a football fan. He told me, “Something fantastic is taking place. From 1980s to now, one thing that is very exciting is the new teams that are now coming up to stream.”

Teams like Japan, Croatia and Belgium he noted are some of those units that are walking the walk.

And for today, it’s France all the way. “Mbappe is my player and will be one of the best stars going forward. And the reason why at 19 years old he is going to be one of the best is because of the speed. I think he can be very destructive. France generally is a good team.”

He said their coach, Didier Deschamps has World Cup winning pedigree being the captain when the side won in 1998 and also the coach when they made it to the Euro 2016 final but lost to Portugal.

Whoever the winner though, one thing is sure, Rehman Majeed will remain a French supporter.

