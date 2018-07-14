John returns to cop 18th Annual P&P Insurance Brokers cycling meet

A MORNING of thrilling cycling action came to an end in the sweltering midday heat of the inner circuit of the National Park, with Team Coco’s cyclist Jamual John doing just enough to hold off Evolution’s Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith to claim the 35-Lap Schoolboys and Invitational race.

Racing in the feature event of the 18th Annual P&P Insurance Brokers 11-race cycling meet, John, along with Griffith, Deeraj Garbarran, Paul Cho Wee Nam, Curtis Dey and Walter Grant-Stuart, led the race almost from the outset and stuck together in the peloton trading the lead at intervals.

With four laps to go Garbarran attempted a breakaway but was quickly hauled back by the pack. In the final lap John surged to front but used his tactical nous to conserve energy for the final sprint.

The finish line was about 80 metres away when the final sprint began with John holding his form to beat out a resurgent Griffith for first place.

John’s winning time was one hour 16 minutes 51.97 seconds; coming third was Paul Cho Wee Nam while Walter Grant-Stuart, Marcus Keiler and Deeraj Garbarran rounded out the other top six spots in that order.

The eight sprint prizes were shared by John (1), Warren McKay (1), Griffith (3), Garbarran (2) and Keiler one.

Meanwhile over in the Veterans Over-50 5-lap race, Ian Jackson took top honours ahead of Kennard Lovell (second) and Linden Blackman (third).

Mario King triumphed in the Mountain Bike category winning the 5-lap race ahead of second-placed Jude Bentley and Samuel Campbell.

Briton John continued his top form in the Juveniles/Juniors 10-lap race copping both sprint prizes and winning the race in a blistering time of 25 minutes 36 seconds ahead of Dezil Huntley (second) and Adealie Hodge (third).

Following the completion of the races, officials from the P&P Insurance Brokers company were on hand to present the trophies.