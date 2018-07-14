Hero Holder!

West Indies record home series win against Bangladesh

(CMC) – THE exceptional Jason Holder destroyed Bangladesh with his maiden 10-wicket haul in Tests and the best figures by a West Indies captain on Caribbean soil, as the hosts marched to an emphatic 166-run victory inside three days in the second Test, to record their first home series win in four years here yesterday.

Despite being rolled over for their lowest-ever total against Bangladesh when they were dismissed for 129 in their second innings, West Indies quickly hit back with vengeance, crushing the tourists for a meagre 168 to complete a 2-0 series win and climb back above their opponents to eighth in the ICC Test rankings.

The 26-year-old Holder was at the forefront of the Windies success, claiming six for 59 – his third five-wicket haul in the last six innings – to finish with career-best match figures of 11 for 103 and 16 wickets in the series.

For his superb efforts, Holder picked up the Man-of-the-Match and Man-of-the-Series awards, to leave his stamp on the series.

“(For me it’s) just heart, just fight,” Holder said afterwards in reference to his performance.

“I always ask the guys for one last push, I always ask the guys to give everything and I just feel as if I do it from the front, the guys would be able to follow.

“That’s my mantra basically, to go out there and just put everything in. I expect tough days in cricket and tough days in life so it’s just about coping with it and getting through.”

Set an improbable 335 for victory, Bangladesh never came to grips with the Windies attack as Shakib top-scored with 54, opener Liton Das struck a run-a-ball 33 while former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim chipped in with 31.

They stumbled at the start of their run chase when experienced opener Tamim Iqbal fell without scoring in the third over with the score on two, lbw to Holder defending.

Liton Das played positively, however, cracking six fours in a 38-run, second-wicket stand with Mominul Haque (15).

Ten minutes before tea, however, Das sliced a tentative drive at debutant pacer Keemo Paul and was caught at gully by Shai Hope, and with the last ball before the interval, Mominul missed a forward defensive prod at one from off-spinner Roston Chase (2-20) which went on with the arm, and perished lbw.

Wobbling on 52 for three at tea, Bangladesh lost their fourth wicket 20 minutes after the resumption, Mahmudullah (4) playing an atrocious heave at Chase and gifting his wicket to a catch at mid-wicket.

Shakib, however, found an ally in Mushfiqur and together they put on 54 for the fifth wicket, to temporarily avert danger for Bangladesh.

The left-handed Shakib stroked 10 fours in a flowing 81-ball knock in nearly 2-1/4 hours hours while Mushfiqur lasted 36 balls and struck six fours.

Holder returned to gain the breakthrough, bowling Mushfiqur off the inside edge, 45 minutes before the scheduled close then hitting Nurul Hasan in front off the next ball.

Speedster Shannon Gabriel had Mehidy Hasan (10) caught at second slip by Devon Smith at 138 for seven before Holder claimed the prized wicket of Shakib, beating a defensive push and up-rooting the left-hander’s leg stump.

Holder wasted little time in wrapping up the innings as he claimed the last two wickets in his next over.

Earlier, Windies had been anything but stellar as their batting flopped spectacularly, undermined by the superb Shakib who claimed six for 33 with his quality left-arm spin.

Chase top-scored with 32 but was the only one to pass 20 as the Windies lost their last nine wickets for 110 runs after resuming the morning on 19 for one.

Shakib struck in the fourth over of the morning when he drew opener Smith from his crease, for Nurul to complete a well-timed stumping, and send the left-hander on his way for 16 with the score on 28.

Nightwatchman Paul scored 13 but was bowled by Shakib attempting a second successive six and left-hander Kieran Powell once again played freely for his 18 which included a four and a six before falling on the stroke of the hour, trapped lbw on the crease by the same bowler.

Hope, still searching for form and confidence, played down the wrong line in the next over to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and perished lbw for four, leaving the Windies on 64 for five.

Chase then settled the innings down in a 33-run stand with left-hander Shimron Hetmyer who again looked in fine touch in his 18 from 31 balls.

But with lunch beckoning, Hetmyer played back to seamer Abu Jayed and was adjudged lbw, as the hosts stumbled to 108 for six at the interval.

Chase could only add a further nine to his lunch time 23 before he was bowled round his legs by off-spinner Mehidy Hasan, missing a sweep, in the fourth over after the resumption.

His dismissal triggered the slide which saw the last four wickets tumble for a mere 21 runs, with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan chipping in with two for 45.

SCOREBOARD

WEST INDIES 1st innings 354

BANGLADESH 1st innings 149

WEST INDIES 2nd innings (o/n 19 for one)

K. Brathwaite b Shakib-Al-Hasan 8

D. Smith stp. Nurul Hasan b Shakib-Al-Hasan 16

K. Paul stp. Nurul Hasan b Shakib-Al-Hasan 13

K. Powell lbw b Shakib-Al-Hasan 18

S. Hope lbw b Taijul Islam 4

S. Hetmyer lbw b Abu Jayed 18

R. Chase b Mehidy Hasan 32

S. Dowrich not out 12

J. Holder stp. Nurul Hasan b Mehidy Hasan 1

M. Cummins b Shakib-Al-Hasan 1

S. Gabriel b Shakib-Al-Hasan 0

Extras: (b-1, lb-2, w-1, nb-2) 6

Total: (all out, 45 overs) 129

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-28, 3-53, 4-60, 5-64, 6-97, 7-122, 8-124, 9-129.

Bowling: Abu Jayed 8-1-21-1 (nb-1, w-1), Mehidy Hasan 11-2-45-2, Kamrul Islam 2-0-3-0 (nb-1), Shakib-Al-Hasan 17-5-33-6, Taijul Islam 7-0-24-1.

BANGLADESH 2nd innings (target: 335)

Tamim Iqbal lbw b Holder 0

Liton Das c Hope b Paul 33

Mominul Haque lbw b Chase 15

Shakib-Al-Hasan b Holder 54

Mahmudullah c Hope b Chase 4

Mushfiqur Rahim b Holder 31

Nurul Hasan lbw b Holder 0

Mehidy Hasan c Smith b Gabriel 10

Taijul Islam not out 13

Kamrul Hasan lbw b Holder 0

Abu Jayed b Holder 0

Extras: (b-4, lb-2, nb-2) 8

Total: (all out, 42 overs) 168