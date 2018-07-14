ExxonMobil U-14 Football tournament

Mutli boys, Charlestown girls secure final spots

… Second semis set for Tuesday

NORTH Ruimveldt (Multi) boys and Charlestown Girls are into the finals of this year’s ExxonMobil U-14 Boys and Girls schools football tournament, following matches yesterday.

Played at the Ministry of Education ground, the Multi boys did just enough to beat of St John’s College 1-0 thanks to Shaquan Favourite who scored in the 23rd minure.

They await the winners of the second semi-final between Chase Academy and Buxton on Tuesday at 16:00hrs.

Meanwhile in the 5-8 playoff, Vergenoegen beat Dolphin 4-3 on penalties after their game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

For the ladies, it was Charlestown who won over New Campbellville 4-3 on penalties after their game was scoreless in regulation time.

They await the winner of the South Ruimveldt vs East Ruimveldt game at 15:00hrs on Tuesday.

In the 5-8 playoff, Uitvlugt won via walkover from Tucville after the former had insufficient players while Dolphin trampled Vergenoegen 4-1.

The tournament finals are set for Saturday and are sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health and Demerara Distillers Limited.