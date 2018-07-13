Closing arguments in Herstelling motor death

COME July 16, defence attorney and Police Prosecutor will make their closing arguments into the case of 64-year-old Ingrid James, who was struck down and killed by a motor car while crossing the Herstelling Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) last year.

On trial before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman is 50-year-old businessman Cleveland Softleigh of Burnham Boulevard, Mocha, EBD. Softleigh is represented by attorney Sanjeev Datadin and attorney Siand Dhurjon.

Recently, prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves closed his case and Softleigh lead his defence in court. The matter is adjourned until July 16.

The charge against Softleigh alleged that on July 29, 2017 at the Eastern carriageway of the Herstelling Public Road he drove motor car PKK 3251 in a dangerous manner to the public which caused the death of an elderly woman. He is currently out on $1M bail.

According to reports, on the day in question at about 20:20pm James was attempting to cross the eastern carriageway of the Herstelling Public Road when she was struck by the motor vehicle.

It is alleged that Softleigh’s motor car was going at a fast rate and collided with the elderly woman causing her to become airborne before landing onto the road. She was taken to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital in an unconscious state and pronounced dead on arrival.