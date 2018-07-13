A voice to reckon with | Guyanese singer Shamain Greaves making waves abroad

IF it isn’t her distinct voice, then the melodious sounds of 26-year-old Shamain Greaves on the violin will surely pique your interest. This talented Guyanese-born artist has a voice to be reckoned with and is actively working to ensure it is heard and that her home country is placed on the map as she rises to higher heights.

Shamain moved to the United States when she was just three years old and has been living in Maryland ever since. And while she doesn’t have many memories of living in Guyana, she explains that she loves her Guyanese culture and is always looking for ways to connect with it.

The young artist realised she had a flair for music at just five years old when she started playing the violin. She honed the craft all through high school and now uses it as part of her performances. Singing, however, came later on in life, and for the past six years, Shamain has used her dual talent to wow audiences across the US professionally.

“Some of my best memories over the years of my singing career consist of the release of my first official album, ‘The Evolution of Me’, as well as my first official music video. I believe those two events were important milestones in my career that I was proud to reach and accomplish,” she said.

‘The Evolution of Me’ was released in 2015 and Shamain said that it represented a transition from one era of her life into a new one. “I had a little more life experiences with this album so I was able to make it more personal as well as interesting,” she said. “When I write songs, I’m usually motivated by something I’m feeling, or something I’ve gone through. I pull my inspirations from my experiences and also the experiences of people around me.”

As her career continues to grow, Shamain said that she must constantly be aware of how she balances her career and her personal life. “[It] can be a little difficult at times. My performances usually tend to fall on days where my loved ones are planning events and I usually end up missing a few. It’s hard sometimes but I know in the end it will be worth it,” she said.

And it already seems like it is, as Shamain admits that one of the biggest gratifications her music career has brought her is the ability to support herself while doing what she is passionate about. “I love my job so much that I feel like I never have to work a day in my life,” she said.

But while she feels like she’s not working, the work still never ends and so as she continues to aspire to the big league, Shamain said that she hopes to establish herself on a bigger platform while reaching a larger audience across all the genres she touches on, including reggae and R&B. “I want my music to be heard and appreciated by the masses and I hope it can make a positive difference and impact on everyone going through life,” she said.

Speaking on her connection with Guyana, she stated that she wants to know more about her homeland as she is aware that there are many beautiful aspects of her Guyanese heritage. She stated that as she moves on, she will continue to give back to Guyana in the best way she knows how- that is, through her talent. “Once I make it onto a bigger platform, I would love to do so much more for Guyana,” she said.

Persons interested in hearing more about Shamain and her music can follow her journey on all social media sites @shamainmusic or visit her website www.shamainmusic.com