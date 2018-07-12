Ming optimistic about second half of USF2000 season

OVERSEAS-based Guyanese, Calvin Ming, has promised better results for the remainder of the Cooper Tires USF2000 season in North America.

Ming, who has had a string of mid-pack finishes for the season thus far, indicated to Chronicle Sport via exclusive interview yesterday that things are looking up for the remainder of the season.

“The season has been decent but also kind of a struggle with issues with the car. However, we scored good results with the car; so far, so good.

“Since the beginning of the season, we’ve had some engine problems and we thought we had them sorted, but they kept trying to get it fixed. We qualified P3 at the last round in Road America but our engine issues acted up again.

“So, I’ve got a brand new engine in the car and I’m confident that the team and I can do good work to get back on the podium in the remainder of the season.

Ming, Guyana’s Senior Sportsman-of-the-Year, said that the support back home has also been heartwarming, especially from his fans and friends.

“I think that’s a great feeling. Obviously, it’s been amazing to have the support of all the people at home in Guyana. I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

Ming recently returned to Mexico to collect his F4 championship trophy which he won in 2016-17 and is getting ready for rounds eight and nine this weekend in Canada. (ssookram@guyanachronicle.com)