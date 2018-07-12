Mainstay youths to benefit from GASA Training

YOUTHS of Mainstay/Whyaka, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, are benefitting from a swimming workshop facilitated by the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) in collaboration with the Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA).

The training session, which was launched on Saturday last at the Mainstay/Whyaka Multi-purpose Centre, is the first of a series of programmes to be held in the hinterland areas.

Ivan Persaud, President of the GASA, explained that the aim of the programme is to teach the youths about various swimming strokes and other techniques, in order to prepare them for participation in competitive events. They will also be instructed on water safety.

Persaud, who is originally from Mainstay, said that over the past years much focus has been placed on athletes in Georgetown and its environs. However, the organisation has recognised that there is a wealth of talent in the hinterland communities, hence, funds were set aside for training programmes.

Persaud also announced that he will consult with the Village Council about the possibility of hosting international open water swimming competitions in Mainstay. This, he said, will generate income not only for the organisation and the country, but more importantly for the community. Persaud said persons attending these swim meets will need accommodations and other amenities.

Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sydney Allicock, who officially declared the session open, urged the council to capitalise on the opportunities such an event will provide.

“The hinterland is now poised to take off and these are the kind of activities we need. As a government and as a ministry responsible for the indigenous development, we would really like to be part of this process.”

The organisation is also seeking support in terms of providing accommodations for the selected students to be trained in Georgetown. Minister Allicock committed to assisting GASA and requested they provide his ministry with a copy of their programme.

Swimming and other sport gear were also presented to the youths.