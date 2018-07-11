Suspected bandit caught changing number plate

THE police are hunting two suspects after apprehending a 28-year-old suspected bandit who trailed a Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident and robbed him after he withdrew cash from a commercial bank.

The suspected bandit was arrested by police after he was caught in the act of changing his vehicle licence plates on the railway embankment.

Reports indicate that the victim allegedly withdrew a sum of cash from an ATM on the East Coast of Demerara when he was ambushed by three men who stole the money and made good their escape in the Spacio motorcar.

The matter was immediately reported to the police who responded promptly and were able to intercept the car. The driver was identified as a South Ruimveldt, Georgetown resident. However, police were unable to recover the stolen money.