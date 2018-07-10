Police investigating suspected double murder at Craig Street

Police are investigating the deaths of a father and son whose lifeless bodies were found at a house in Craig Street, Campbellville this morning. Other reports suggest that the case may be a murder/suicide, however, investigations are still ongoing.

Reports are that the man and his son, whose names are being ascertained, were involved in the trading of spices.

The father is known only as “Pandit” while reports are the man’s son usually distributes the spices to buyers.

Police are at the scene as investigations continue.