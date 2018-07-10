It requires selfless commitment by everyone to establish a democratic system of governance

Dear Editor,

I NOTE an interesting Editorial in another newspaper captioned, OUR DEMOCRACY NOT WORKING THE WAY IT SHOULD, (KN, July 9), and wish to share a few thoughts on the subject.

Despite our knowledge that democratic governance is the most desirable form of governance to be invented, and practiced by humans to date, historical evidence supports the thesis that real, grassroots, bottom-up democracies are difficult to establish and maintain. I believe this to be true, and I believe that there may be a single major reason: the concept of democratic governance clashes directly with human tendencies and instincts; it is inconsistent with basic human nature. Therefore, to establish and sustain such a system, citizens must commit to actions which are inherently difficult.

The basic, major tenets of the republican democratic governance include empowerment of the people to choose their representatives, maximal empowerment of all representatives at every tier of government, periodic and regular change of the people’s representatives, respect for the rule of law, and reverence for checks and balances such as a free press and opposing political forces. Those basic requirements, clearly, stand in diametrical opposition to human nature. Guyanese are well aware of the lengths to which persons will go to hold on to political power, even at the expense of democratic governance. Guyanese know too, that some politicians more often than not, clash with a free press.

Frederick Douglass famously wrote that, ‘Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.’ Editor, truer words have never been written. It takes hard work to build a democratic state from a non-democratic one. It requires real and selfless commitment by everyone, to establish a democratic system of governance, and continuous effort to maintain it.

Editor, democracy is a fragile thing; what takes years to build can be lost in a moment if a person with dictatorial ambitions gets his hand on the levers of power. An obvious example of this phenomenon exists right now.

Editor, from where I sit, it appears that President Granger, fortunately, has perceived the need for the establishment and entrenchment of democracy in Guyana; his actions–aimed at decentralising the government, and devolving power to regional representatives – are a new, welcome, and refreshing approach. In the context of Frederick Douglass’ observation, it appears that His Excellency has astutely perceived the demand for a decentralised democracy as a precondition for development. Guyanese may be uniquely fortunate, I believe.

I have little doubt that the President will succeed in his endeavour, as he appears determined to do it, and I have no doubt that he will face major obstacles and challenges. In any case, the administration can only do so much; the people, the press, non-governmental organisations, and other members of civil society have a major part to play in ensuring that current and future elected representatives continue along the democratic trajectory, that a new democratic culture is cultivated, and that we never lose the gains that we make.

Regards,

Mark DaCosta