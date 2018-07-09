Security guards, Minister Broomes clash at Massy parking lot

Two security guards were arrested and later released in an incident in which one of the men pointed a shotgun at Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes and her driver at the Massy parking lot at Providence, East Bank Demerara on Sunday evening.

Reports indicate that the Minister was also threatened by the 53- year old security guard who was armed with a shotgun.

Security sources revealed that Minister Broomes alleges that she and her driver went to the Massay Parking lot Providence to purchase food when the driver parked the vehicle. The two guards approached the vehicle and became abusive. Broomes later identified herself to them but they continued and that is when the guard cocked his shot gun and point it at her.

The police was summoned and the two security guards were arrested and the shotgun seized and placed in custody.

Police are investigating the confrontation as CCTV footage at Massy Parking is to be reviewed.

The security guards were later released on their own recognizance. Police said the investigations will be completed and sent for advice, soonest.