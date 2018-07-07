Water receding in sections of Lethem

…residents urged to cooperate with authorities

RESIDENTS of Lethem are being urged to cooperate with the authorities as systems are being operationalised in response to ongoing floods in the Rupununi town.

At the same time, reports on Friday morning suggest that the water was receding in sections of the town. Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson, visited the area on Thursday. It was noted that the situation in the area is a major concern for government and also the regional administration in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and the Mayor and Town Council.

As of today, the following areas are still under water: Tabatinga, Culvert City and St. Ignatius. Families who are affected are currently housed at temporary shelters at the Arapaima Primary School, Culvert City Nursery and the Tabatinga Complex.

It was noted that hot meals, water and other supplies are provided between the region and the town council. Minister Ferguson said she visited the affected areas and shelters and held discussions with the affected persons.

She also met village leaders in St. Ignatius and she advised them that systems are being put in place in the region in response to the situation. Residents were also encouraged to cooperate with the region and town council to ensure the avoidance of an outbreak. The role being played by Ministry of Public Infrastructure at this time is the assistance of evacuating persons from their homes and also aiding in monitoring the water level.

On Thursday, government noted that Prime Minister Nagamootoo, who is performing the duties of President, was updated that waters in the area have risen up to five feet between 05:00hrs and 11:00hrs Wednesday July 4, and that 25 residents were evacuated and are being housed at the Culvert City Primary School, Tabatinga Community Centre and the Amerindian Hostel.

It was then the prime minister instructed that Minister Ferguson be dispatched to Region Nine to assess the state of public infrastructure in the area. Further, Minister of State Joseph Harmon led a team, which will include officials, to Lethem and Tabatinga. On Thursday, Minister Harmon noted during a post-Cabinet press briefing that the regional administration has indicated that they can manage the situation, but if the situation worsens, they would require further assistance.

He said that the CDC is in contact with the regional authorities and has identified and quantified the needs and requirements in communities. He said as minister responsible for the CDC, he will travel to obtain a first-hand view of the situation.

Minister Harmon said too that Radio Lethem is playing an important role in keeping residents informed about the measures being taken by government and the regional administration. He said the regional emergency operation centre has been activated.

He noted that a preliminary list of items which will be provided to the area at short notice include aviation fuel to facilitate emergency medical evacuations should the need arise for remote areas, water-purification tablets, water-storage containers, food and bedding for residents who are occupying shelters.

Residents told the Guyana Chronicle that the flood waters are continuing to rise and they feared that the flooding may reach levels higher than the 2011 floods, which covered the area. A resident of Lethem noted that the water was rising quickly.

“I am here trying to save my chickens, this water climbing with a speed,” she said, as she made desperate attempts to save her chickens. Other areas under water include sections of Culvert City, Tabatinga, the area between the Lethem market and the airstrip as well as parts of St. Ignatius village.