Once a rice field, Reliance ground now undergoing transformation

By Elroy Stephney

THE Reliance ground on the Essequibo Coast is currently undergoing infrastructural transformation after being left abandoned for a number of years.

With the suggestion from former Essequibo Under-19 inter-county player, Ravendra Mandolall, a management committee was established in 2017 and elected Trevis Simon as Chairman. The body has since been working assiduously to gradually return the once popular ground to its former glory.

The work of the Committee, through fund-raising ventures and corporate support, has seen the ground being upgraded and filled with additional dirt and sand, along with the relaying of the pitch and the construction of new pavilions to the Northern and Southern ends.

There will also be the installation of a washroom, the building of sightscreens and a scoreboard. Plans are also on stream to install lighting facilities.

The village of Reliance is the home to a number of popular cricketers, including West Indies one-day fast bowler, Ransford Beaton, former national youth players, Ravendra Mandolall, Mahendra Boodram, the late Shivnandan Mandolall, Balchand Shivambar, Lawrence Farnum, Clain Williams who represented the USA, as well as former Essequibo senior inter-county batsman and coach, Alfred Maycock. Sports Journalist Ravendra Mandolall, who is now based overseas, is also from the small community.

Interestingly, during the early 2000s, the ground, after much debate, was then transformed into a rice field as members felt at the time that it was an innovative way of securing financial gains; though it is still not known who granted permission for such an act.

The ground falls under the jurisdiction of the Anna Regina Town Council. Notwithstanding, the surface is now regaining solidity and it is reaping the yields, not from rice grains; instead, from many delightful innings and daunting spells which are being produced with regularity.

The Reliance ground is now one of a few refined and hospitable grounds on the Essequibo Coast and in time to come should improve into becoming a first- class facility that can host inter-county matches.

Meanwhile, it was also disclosed that one of the new stands will be named in honour of the late Shivnandan Mandolall who became the first resident Essequibian to captain a national team at any level when he led the President’s XI in the Under-19 youth championship when Guyana hosted the tournament in 2000.

Other stakeholders are also seizing the opportunity to foster a cordial and working relationship with the Committee in ensuring that the Reliance ground remains uniquely transformative.