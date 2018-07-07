Man dies following McDoom accident

Police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old man who was struck down while he was attempting to cross the East Bank Demerara Public Road at McDoom on Friday afternoon.

Dead is Dexter Thomas of Lot 14 Haslington , East Coast Demerara.

Reports are that a minibus bearing registration BWW 6110 was proceeding south in the direction of Timehri , on the eastern side of the western carriageway of Mc Doom Public Road on Friday afternoon.

Surveillance video seen by this newspaper indicated that Thomas crossed the roadway from the Sol Gas Station at McDoom around 1730hrs and as the minibus approached the man , he suddenly ran across the road.

He was struck down while the minibus swerved and struck another which was proceeding in the opposite direction. The western carriageway is usually open to traffic heading in opposite directions in the afternoons to ease the congestion which occurs during the rush hour.

Thomas was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was treated for head injuries and a broken right leg. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.