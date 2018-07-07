Father of NGSA 2018 top performer says dream came true

NATIONAL Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) 2018 top performer, Esha Lakeram of New Diamond/Grove Primary, secured 523 marks which placed her in the fourth place locally which has caused her parents to be elated.

Father of this top scorer Kumar Lakeram told the Guyana Chronicle that he was beyond happy because his daughter did well and she was looking forward to going to Queen’s College in the new school term.

This Sixth Avenue Diamond, East Bank Demerara resident is very pleased with herself and is full of praises for her academic success.

Esha Lakeram, 12, is a reserved and creative student who has excelled in school. With her marks her parents were not surprised, but nevertheless they were happy.

Kumar Lakeram, a building contractor told this newspaper that he always supported his children and she did her best and he was happy with the outcome.

He related that his daughter was ‘over the moon.’ It was a “dream come true” for her because she wanted to attend Queen’s College and she got that.

She shared 523 marks along with Ciannan Barkoye, Zyia Braithwaite, and Krystal Duncan.

Esha was awarded at her school’s graduation and her parents were there to witness the ceremony.