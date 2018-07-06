Plans in full swing for ICC’s Women’s T20 World Cup

PLANNING for a successful hosting of the ICC’s Women’s T20 World Cup is in full swing.

Minister of Social Cohesion, with responsibility for Sport Dr. George Norton and his team, on Wednesday met with representatives from Cricket West Indies (CWI) to discuss a number of matters pertaining to the preliminary and warm-up matches that are scheduled to be played at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Representing CWI at the meeting were Sabrina Panday and Fawwaz Baksh.

Accompanying Minister Norton on behalf of the Government of Guyana were Permanent Secretary (ag) Melissa Tucker; Director of Sport Christopher Jones; Assistant Director of Sport Melissa Dow-Richardson and Director of Culture Tamika Boatswain.

The tournament, which is slated for November, will be historic as it is the first stand-alone ICC Women’s World Twenty20 event since previous women’s matches were played alongside those for the men.

Minister Norton, who holds responsibility also extends to Culture and Youth, said that the possibility of adding a cultural component to the tournament is being examined, as a way of showcasing all things Guyanese in the most flattering way possible.

“Guyana is a country of beautiful diversities and a rich heritage, and we want to showcase this to the entire world in the most flattering way possible,” Minister Norton explained.

The year 2018 is shaping up to be exciting for cricket in Guyana, beginning with the Bangladesh tour of the West Indies, which kicked off on Wednesday in Antigua with the Test Series.

Later, on July 22 and 26, Guyana will be hosting the first and second One Day International (ODI) matches at the National Stadium at Providence.

But the cricket excitement does not end there. Many are also eagerly awaiting the start of the Caribbean Premier League, which will see Guyana hosting seven matches on August 9, 11 and 12 and on September 8, 9, 11 and 12.

(Ministry of Social Cohesion)