‘Keep Your Five Alive’ returns tonight

– Top 32 teams to vie for over $1M

WITH representation of teams expected from Georgetown, Linden, Berbice, West and East Demerara and the East Coast of Demerara, the sixth edition of the GT Beer ‘Keep Your Five Alive’ Indoor Competition is anticipated to provide riveting action from tonight when the tournament kicks off, at the National Gymnasium.

Organiser Kevin Adonis in an invited comment said, this year’s edition is expected to surpass last year’s in terms of excitement and fan support and urged teams to bring out their supporters to ensure that their hopes of ‘keeping their five alive’ is increased by the turnout of fans.

“The concept is one that I like, it allows a team only one opportunity to play for the prizes and because of this all the teams come well prepared to play at a high level, and so the fans are the real winners,” Adonis said.

He added that 32 of the best teams in the country have been assembled, including defending champions West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ and beaten finalist Future Stars.

Among the other teams making the shortlist are: Sparta Boss, Bent Street, Leopold Street and most of the zone champions of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ competition.

In the opening night action: Rhythm Stars (Mocha) tackles recently-crowned Berbice Guinness champions, Trafalgar, and this encounter will be followed by the clash between Agricola and Broad Street.

Kingston will square off against Swag Entertainment out of Linden, before another mining community team, NK Ballers, take on Sophia.

In the final game of the night, Leopold Street will play host to East Coast Melanie Damishana.