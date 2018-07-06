ExxonMobil U-14 tournament quarters on today

FOUR teams will move forward today in the boy’s division when the Quarter-Finals of the ExxonMobil Schools U-14 football gets going at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The eight teams, vying for a spot in the next round will commence action from 13:00hrs.

Before that however, the ladies will continue to contest the round robin phase.

The tournament is also sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health and Demerara Distillers Limited through the Pespi brand.

The full fixtures are as follows:

GIRLS

11:00 hrs – Dolphin Secondary v/s South Ruimveldt Secondary

11:00 hrs – New Campbellville v/s Tucville

11:50 hrs – East Riumveldt v/s Vergenogen Secondary

11:50 hrs – Charlestown Secondary v/s Uitvulgt Secondary

BOYS

13:00 hrs – Marian Academy vs St Johns

13:00 hrs – North Ruimveldt Multi vs Tucville

14:00 hrs- Vergenogen Secondary vs Chase Academy

14:00 hrs- Buxton Youth Development vs Dolphin Secondary