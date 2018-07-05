Top Success Elementary student shares story of her victory

KAYDEE Ali, a stellar performer at this year’s National Grade Six Examinations, is very proud of her results as she related with this newspaper the story behind her success. The eleven-year- old attended Success Elementary School where she managed to top her school with 524 marks.

She is the younger of two siblings and resides in the Diamond Housing Scheme. She noted that unlike other students, she never stayed up late to study because she would lose concentration. Her study pattern involved her studying for an hour and a half every time she came home from school and getting adequate rest.

Her teachers also supported her throughout her journey, while making it fun. She commended Sir Success for his commitment to helping her study, especially in the areas of Mathematics and Science.

She found the examinations to be quite simple, although she had encountered some difficulties with Social Studies. Mathematics and English were her two most favourite subjects.

As easy as it may have sounded, Kaydee stated that she had a few challenges along the way. Her biggest one was falling asleep while studying, but despite these challenges she pushed herself further because she had a goal to achieve. She didn’t give up any of her extra-curricular activities, since she learnt to balance both during the period.

The young scholar envisions herself as a future novelist and intends to continue making her family proud. “My family was very happy when they heard my results and couldn’t stop smiling.” she noted.

In years to come, she hopes that one day she may be able to further her studies at the “CAPE” level and then attend either Yale or Harvard University.

Her advice to students who will be sitting examinations next year is to study hard, don’t give up , don’t live up to people’s expectations and do your best. Kaydee hopes to be an inspiration and is determined to stay on the road that led to her path of success.