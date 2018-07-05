Linden Youth Leaders networking to restore mining town

AN active and determined group of Linden youths who have formed themselves into a non-governmental organisation called the Linden Youth Leaders, has embarked on a plethora of community projects to restore the aesthetics of Linden.

One of those projects was the cleaning up of the Mackenzie River Front in an effort to develop the area into a tourism hub for Linden. The young people also repainted the floor of the Linden Concert Hall and School (LICHAS) with sponsorship from former Linden mayor, Carwyn Holland.

The Linden Youth Leaders, in collaboration with various stakeholders, launched their Linden Restoration Project in 2016. The project aims to make Linden more attractive and to improve the educational, social and physical sectors of the town which will lure investors, thus creating employment for the youths.

The group continues to attract scores of young people, even young professionals who are eager to see Linden transform to its former glory. In addition to community volunteerism work, the Linden Youth Leaders core mission is to create a network amongst Linden youth to aid each other in fostering academic, social and spiritual development. The support base has been described as overwhelming, with many youths benefiting from various forms of assistance to develop and empower themselves.

The Linden Youth Leaders only last week opened their office which is located on Republic Avenue, Mackenzie. The office aims at further positioning the group to fulfil its mandate to empower youth and contribute to community development and nation-building. It will serve as a space from which members of the group can collaborate and network in the execution of various initiatives that cater to youth and the wider population. At the opening, Minister of Health Volda Lawrence donated $50, 000 to the group as an encouragement for the continuation of their hard work.

The Linden Youth Leaders, through sponsorship, has been making several donations to various communities and schools across Linden. The latest being the Christianburg Primary and St Aiden’s Primary Schools. Since its establishment, the Linden Youth Leaders would have coordinated an investment forum and agro processing fair in an effort to attract top-notch investors to Linden and to create the “I Love Linden’ app in collaboration with Mr Garth Nelson of the U.S.A. The App promotes Linden and its tourism and business potential.

The Linden Youth Leaders recently held its election which saw a new and vibrant executive being elected. The Linden Youth Leaders International also allows members from the diaspora to render the necessary support and assistance.