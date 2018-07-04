Wozniacki beaten by Ekaterina Makarova

AUSTRALIAN Open champion Caroline Wozniacki became the biggest name to exit the Wimbledon women’s singles as she was beaten in the second round.

The 27-year-old, seeded second, was beaten 6-4 1-6 7-5 by Russian world number 35 Ekaterina Makarova.

The Dane’s defeat means five of the top eight women’s seeds have exited the competition before the third round.

Wozniacki, who won at Eastbourne last week, has never been past the fourth round in her 12 visits to SW19.

She was plagued by a barrage of flying ants during Wednesday’s match on Court One, and needed insect repellent to get rid of them.

Makarova, who won last year’s women’s doubles title with compatriot Elena Vesnina, led 5-1 in the deciding set and had four match points on her own serve at 5-3.

But Wozniacki saved all four to level it up at 5-5.

Makarova regrouped superbly, holding serve to make it 6-5 and put the pressure back her on her opponent.

This time there was no response from Wozniacki as Makarova set up a meeting with Czech player Lucie Safarova.

“I am so happy I got calm at 5-5 and did my work again,” said the Russian, who reached the quarter-finals in 2014.

“When it was 5-5 I started thinking about those match points on my serve at 40-0, but I told myself: ‘No, you are not going to lose this match.’ I forgot it and started over.”

