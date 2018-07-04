NYSCL 2018 Legends Cup – Regal Masters overwhelm Better Hope

By Frederick Halley

REGAL Masters produced another scintillating performance to cart off the 2018 Legends Cup when the New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) softball tournament climaxed at the Roy Wilkins Park, Queens, New York on Sunday last.

Playing before a bumper Sunday crowd on a searing hot day, Regal Masters stamped their authority on proceedings as they dominated New York Better Hope with both bat and ball in a lop-sided 60-run victory in their 20-over affair.

Led by a responsible 52, which included six fours, from Eon Abel and a robust 42 from the no-nonsense Rudolph Baker, who was run out after smashing three sixes and an equal number of fours, Regal Masters reached a challenging 161 for six in their allotted 20 overs. David Harper (20 not out) and skipper Throy Kippins (18) also made useful contributions.

The Guyana-based team had earlier started disastrously, losing the usually reliable Mahesh Chunilall off the first delivery of the match before Abel and Kippins steadied the innings with a composed second-wicket partnership of 60.

The hard-hitting Baker and Harper, a former Guyana national player, then shared a quick-fire 57-run sixth-wicket stand as Regal Masters cemented their position.

New York Better Hope were never up to the task, losing wickets at regular intervals as veteran pacer Parsram Persaud lived up to his alias ‘Pacer’, mesmerizing the top order to finish with the incredible figures of five for 15 from his four overs.

Harper crowned a fine all-round performance with two for 18 as Better Hope folded for 101 in 18.2 overs.

Regals Masters had earlier defeated archrivals and nemesis, Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) in their semi-final clash played the previous day at Canarsie Park, Brooklyn.

Coming off their first and lone defeat in their final preliminary round fixture against their Guyanese counterparts, Regal Masters made amends in the do or die semi-final encounter with their captain, Kippins, leading from the front.

In an all-out assault on the GFSCA bowlers, Kippins slammed a whirlwind 70, which included 10 fours and two sixes, sharing in an impressive opening stand of 113 with Chunilall whose contribution was 34. Towards the end, Baker (44 not out) and Eric Thomas (31 not out) also enjoyed themselves in an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 85.

GFSCA were 176 for nine when their 20 overs expired with opener Yunis Usuf hitting a top-score of 41. Harper claimed three for 28 and Kippins two for 25.

Regal Masters’ Eon Abel was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Legends Cup for his aggregate of 250 runs and a top score of 90 while Persaud took the man-of-the-match in the final for his five for 15. GFSCA’s Ramo Malone took the most wickets (eight) and New York Hustlers’ Shameer Sadloo the highest individual score (106).

At the presentation ceremony, an obviously upset Anil Hardyal, owner of Regal Masters, blasted the organisers for what he termed “blatant disregard meted out to the Georgetown Softball Cricket League” (GSCL). Hardyal’s outburst came after the NYSCL president had failed to recognise the presence of the GSCL while offering kudos to other organisations from Guyana, Canada and Orlando.

The omission prompted Hardyal to remind the NYSCL president that the GSCL was represented by two teams (Regal Masters and Regal Open) at the tournament and called on him to offer an apology, which was never given.

The outspoken Hardyal also reminded those present that GSCL will be staging the second Prime Minister Cup tournament in October and despite the naysayers, both the GSCL and Regal are there to stay.