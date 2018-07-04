Mohamed confident of winning Under-17 title

– fixtures confirmed for Regional U-17 Championship

MANAGER of the national Under-17 team, Nazeer Mohamed, believes that his team can earn Guyana’s first regional title when they compete in the upcoming 50-Over regional championship from July 10-18, in Trinidad and Tobago.

That championship title is the only one that has eluded Guyana, but Mohamed said the team is strong in each department, and at the same time, they have a number of match winners. He also think this team has the best chance of winning the title.

“Definitely the team is a good one. We have most of the core players who have done well in the Inter-county tournaments, so we have a good chance this year.

I think Coach Bailey (Orin) has done a good job preparing the youngsters; but having said that, and while I don’t want to put that additional pressure on him, I think the captain (Sachin Singh), who is in his third year at this level, must lead from the front,” Mohamed said during an exclusive interview yesterday.

The closest the Guyanese have come to winning the Under-17 title was in 2016 when Guyana placed second after their final game against the host nation, Trinidad and Tobago, was rained out.

The 14-man squad, along with the coach and manager, is expected to depart Guyana on Sunday.

The team comprises Sachin Singh (captain), Andre Seepersaud (Vice-captain), Seon Glasgow, Navendra Persaud, Yeudistir Persaud (wicket-keeper), Hrithik Singh, Niron Bissu, Nigel Deodat, Gevon Shultz, Badesh Parsotam, Sheldon Charles, Sylvian Williams, Leon Swamy and Dwayane Dick.

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the fixtures for this year championship.

Guyana will open their challenge against Windward Islands at the National Cricket Centre on July 10. They will then play Leeward Islands on July 12 at the Brian Lara Stadium; defending champions T&T on July 14 at Gilbert Park; Jamaica on July 17 at Gilbert Park; and Barbados on July 17 at the National Cricket Centre.

See full fixtures below:

All matches start at 9.30hrs

July 10

T&T vs Barbados, Brian Lara Stadium.

Guyana vs Windwards, NCC.

Leewards vs Jamaica, Gilbert Park.

July 12

Windwards vs Barbados, Gilbert Park.

T&T vs Jamaica, NCC.

Leewards vs Guyana, Brian Lara Stadium.

July 14

Barbados vs Jamaica, Brian Lara Stadium.

Windwards vs Leewards, NCC.

T&T vs Guyana, Gilbert Park.

July 16

Leewards vs Barbados, NCC.

Guyana vs Jamaica, Gilbert Park.

T&T vs Windwards, Brian Lara Stadium.

July 17

Guyana vs Barbados, NCC.

T&T vs Leewards, Gilbert Park.

Jamaica vs Windwards, Brian Lara Stadium.