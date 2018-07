FIVE men are in custody after ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) intercepted 7 kilograms of suspected cocaine under a shipper’s vehicle on Monday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

According to a release from CANU, the drug was intercepted under the vehicle of the shipper by ranks while it was parked inside the compound of the CAMEX Bond at CJIA , Timheri.

The shipper was scheduled to ship ground provisions and pumpkins on a cargo flight destined for Canada.