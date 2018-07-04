Bypass bridge built to ease traffic woes on Lethem trail

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI) continues to execute emergency repairs to broken bridges along the Linden/Lethem Corridor.

Less than two weeks after a bridge was broken in South Rupunini, Region Nine, the Mile 33 Bridge, as it is known, located between Mabura and Kurupukari was damaged by an overladen truck. Hinterland Engineer of the ministry, Jeffrey Walcott explained to the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the bridge was broken on June 24 leaving heavy vehicles stranded for days.

Commuters and light vehicles were forced to find innovative ways of shuttling passengers and goods across the bridge to arrive at their intended destinations. Walcott noted that the ministry, together with the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), have already secured the labour and materials to repair the bridge.

“A bypass bridge has been built and heavy traffic has been able to move again. The contractor, International Imports and Supplies gave the ministry its assurance that the bridge would be repaired within four days once all the materials had been sourced,” Walcott explained.

Consistent damage to hinterland roads incurs large sums for maintenance and repairs, which could be directed towards other developmental projects. The ministry is once again pleading with road users to adhere to the weight limit when travelling on, particularly, hinterland roads.

Connectivity in the hinterland is critical to allow for easy accessibility to the locations of the extractive industries in Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten. In this regard, $1.5B was allocated in the 2018 Budget for road rehabilitation as well as the completion of all rollover projects.