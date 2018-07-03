NIS clerk robbed of valuables in Agricola

A 50-year-old clerk of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) was robbed of cash and jewellery on Monday morning at Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports indicate that the woman of Eccles, EBD, was robbed of her gold chain, two gold rings and cash by two bandits on separate bicycles who were armed with a handgun.

According to information, the clerk and her friend were in a car when they stopped at a vulcanizing shop on the public road to patch a tire. While her friend, who was the driver was inside the vulcanizing shop, the bicycle bandits rode up to her while she was in the car and grabbed onto her, seizing the valuables in her possession.

As she attempted to fight off one of the men, his accomplice drew a handgun from his waist and discharged a round in the air before making good their escape.

The police were summoned and one .32 spent shell was recovered as investigations continue.