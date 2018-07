FOUR men from Annandale, East Coast Demerara, were arrested Monday after they were found in possession of a wooden boat that is owned by the Guyana Revenue Authority.

The men are said to be assisting with the investigation. Reports indicate that the 55 feet wooden boat was moored at the marine wharf and was last seen at 1:30hrs by a security guard employed with the GRA. The boat was later recovered in the vicinity of the Muneshwers Wharf.