Anasie Fredericks makes Tapakuma residents proud at NGSA

By Indrawattie Natram

DESPITE several disadvantages that communities in remote regions face across the country, there remain some students who rise above those challenges to show that they, too, are capable of excelling in various areas. This is the case of 12-year-old Anasie Fredericks, a student of the Tapakuma Lake Primary School, Tapakuma, Region Two, who managed to cop fifth position in the region. She obtained 513 marks and gained a position at the Bishop’s High School in Georgetown.

In an interview with the Pepperpot Magazine, an excited Fredericks related that she knew she would have done well at the examinations because she studied and was prepared. Relating her success, she said in the nights she usually conducts revision with her mother using the light from a solar panel. Her community does not have access to electricity as yet. Her father, she said, is currently in the interior working to support her in school, but she said she receives full support from her mother who spends many nights up with her.

Fredericks said that she is very excited that she was able to be recognised among the top 10 for Region Two. “I had many sleepless nights, I studied up to eleven o’ clock in the nights then I would wake up at two in the morning to conduct revision,” Fredericks further related.

Her mother Donnett Edwards was overjoyed by her daughter’s performance. “Honestly when I received the message I couldn’t believe it. I was surprised but I know my baby girl is capable,” the mother related.

Edwards said that Fredericks is the eldest child of three children and she admires the commitment her daughter has towards her studies. She said her daughter would walk to get to school which is approximately 40 minutes away from their home. The mother, who rides a motorcycle, said she sometimes would drop her to school.

NO COMPUTER, NO INTERNET

The mother said her only regret was not affording a computer for her child during her studies. Her daughter basically read and studied on her own with little research resources. The only extra lessons Anasie took was an eight-week Mathematics camp which was hosted at the CV Nunes Primary School. She said although it was expensive to let her travel for the lessons she didn’t regret it.

The mother said she would be sending her daughter to the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary school (ARMS) on the Essequibo Coast instead of The Bishop’s High School in Georgetown.

“She would be able to catch the Government school bus and return. My only concern is that I am requesting for the bus to come a little later than 5:30 in the morning to pick the children up. It’s too early and they have to walk to the hilltop for the bus to collect them. It’s not safe,” the mother related.

Apart from Fredericks’ academic performance, she had recently participated in the Regional Mashramani competition where she copped first. She also emerged fifth place in a recently-held Spelling Bee competition which saw the participation of 28 schools.

In her spare time, she reads novels and often requests more books as presents for her birthdays.

Deputy Headmaster for Tapakuma Lake Primary Felton Williams said the school is satisfied with the result.

“Over the years, Tapakuma’s performance at external exams has been consistent. We have always been producing passes to Anna Regina Multilateral School, however, Anasie’s performance has created history for the riverain school” Williams said.

The teacher said he always admired the young girl’s potential and commitment towards her studies, stating that it certainly paid off. He also said that class teacher, Arth Austin, also dedicated his efforts to ensure that those attending the school gained high marks.

Regional Education Officer, Nicola Matthews, also extended congratulation to Fredericks and the school for doing well at the examinations. She said that the Region has seen significant improvements in the hinterland schools and as well as in the subject of English Language.