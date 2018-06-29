Regal ready for battle in the ‘Big Apple’

THE Regal All-Stars and Regal Masters teams have wrapped up their intense preparation in Guyana ahead of the June 29th to July 1st Independence Cup 2018, and have arrived in New York brewing with confidence of being crowned champions again.

Yesterday, both teams arrived in New York via Fly Jamaica Airways and will swing into action today in the Open and Masters Over 45-years categories. In 2016, the teams carted off the ‘double’ but were both beaten in the finals the year after and have gone back to the drawing board to prepare harder to avoid a repeat.

Over the past few weeks, the teams were under the watchful eyes of their coaches leading up to today’s bowl-off and will “hit the ground running,” according to team owner, Mahendra Hardyal. “Despite the weather, we were able to use the tarmac of the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) and I will say we have momentum on our side as we arrive in New York,” Hardyal stated.

Hardyal is also pleased with the fact that the two teams have been blending well and are settled. “In the open side, we welcome Nandshyaam Boodhoo, Lennox “Assassin” Mark and Shilendra Ramnauth who have replaced Safraz Esau, Richard Latif and Navin Singh who opted to ply their trade elsewhere. That I think has given us the balance that we need to be champions again.”

Regal All-Stars will be led by all-rounder Rohit “The Beast” Dutchin and will include Patrick Rooplall, Fazal Rafeek and Sachin Singh who are all veterans of the game.

Meanwhile, Hardyal will take charge of the Masters side which includes Eon Abel, Rudolph Baker, Throy Kippins, Eric Thomas, Laurie “Tony” Singh and Parsram “Pacer” Persaud who are all known match winners.

The twelfth edition of the annual New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) Independence Cup bowls off this morning with preliminary round action in the Open, Over-45 years old and Over-50 categories. The other two preliminary rounds will be played this afternoon and on Saturday morning before the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon.

The finals will take place on Sunday at the Roy Wilkins Park in Queens.

In their quest for the double, the teams have been strongly supported by Ink Plus, Fly Jamaica Airways, Cricket Zone USA, the Muslim Youth Organization (MYO), the National Sports Commission (NSC), Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Star Party Rentals, Ansa McAl and Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop.