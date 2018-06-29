Natural Black announces return with new single

– full album to be out by the end of July

MORTIMER Softley, more popularly known as ‘Natural Black’ has announced his return to the music industry with a new single, “Eyes a look,” which proves that the end of his journey in the industry is ‘far from reality’.

After a short hiatus, the local reggae sensation, who has also made his name on the international stage, is ready to tantalise the ears of his fans with his latest track.

The new single is part of a 13-track album that is expected to be released on July 27, 2018. Softley said he wanted to hit his fans with a track that they would listen to and remember.

“If it get hot enough they will remember it; it is always music for me…I ease off for a while and was going to the studio to try my best and come up with something- exclusive stuff. It had to be something they were longing to hear and when I buss it they would be like ‘yoooo’,” Natural Black told The Buzz.

Putting together the song took him two and a half years so he refrained from being on the “front page” and just focused on building his track.

“While working within that level we decided that it is time to hit them again so I teamed up with Vision Sounds and we decide we gone hit them with a brand new argument,” said the artiste.

His single, “Eyes a look” speaks to the inquisitiveness of people who not only use their eyes but also their nose and mouth to stir trouble.

He used his hiatus as an example, noting that people heard that he was off the scene for a while and they started to assume and “style things” their own way, he said.

Natural Black nonetheless maintained that he is still in the game and getting the work in because he believes that in order to stay at the top he needs to be persistent.

Like any other artiste, he thanked his fans for giving him the energy and strength to do what he does best.

The artiste hopes that the single will be a next billboard hit like his other popular singles like “Far From Reality“ and “Nice it Nice“ among others.

His latest track was released on Friday but he has a lot more lined up for the local industry and also some for the listeners abroad.

As usual the upcoming album will comprise songs that talk about culture, lovers’ rock and social commentary.

For now the single is available on YouTube, Itunes, Amazon and other sites. But he soon hopes to have the hardcopy available in stores.

The artiste believes that the new social media platforms have given artistes the opportunities to spread and share their music with not just locals but people from around the world.

Speaking about the local industry, he said there has been an improvement but individual artistes need to step up and be persistent because some of them sing one song and then just stop or give up on their career.

“I always encourage them to keep doing the work and they will see results; the more you put in the more you get out; continue and you will reach the level you want to be at,” said Natural Black.

Persons who might want to listen to the new single, “Eyes a look”, could do so by visiting, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hftlFKEJ5CU.