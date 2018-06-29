Doris, James promise ‘excitement’ tomorrow at Leonora

– Olympian looking forward to seeing much of Guyana

RENOWNED for his exploits on the track, specifically in the 400 metres, Kirani James arrived in Guyana last evening, along with Guyana’s Commonwealth Games triple Jump gold medallist, Troy Doris and a host of athletes from the 25 countries set to feature at tomorrow’s Aliann Pompey meet.

The National Track and Field Centre at Leonora will host the event for the third year and according to James and Doris, athletics fans could expect nothing short of fireworks.

For James, competing at the Aliann Pompey Invitational provides him an opportunity to return to full fitness after missing a year from the sport he’s acclaimed for; recovering from Graves’ disease (an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones).

On his return to the track on June 9 at the JN Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica, James clocked an impressive 44.35 seconds to win the 400 metres at the event.

According to the 25-year-old Grenadian who won his country’s first ever Olympic Medal in 2012 (400 metres gold), his primary intention ahead of next year’s world championship is to be in a position where he could reclaim his throne as the world’s best over the distance as he first did in Daegu.

James also pointed out that he’s looking forward to the challenge tomorrow at Leonora, adding that he hopes that his presence inspires an upcoming athlete in Guyana, but warned that he’s also here to compete, throwing down the gauntlet to those desirous of a challenge.

Nigerian Chidi Okezie, the African Championships 400 metres bronze medallist; Guyana’s 400 metres record holder (45.25 seconds) Winston George; US-based Guyanese Stephan James, Arinze Chance, Carlwyn Collins, Dequawn Nkosi Vancooten, Brian Roman, Shawn Semple, Joshua Walcott and South American Junior record holder, Daniel Williams, are all expected to face off against the legendary Grenadian.

Meanwhile, for Doris, the Aliann Pompey Invitational will mark his first time competing in Guyana, and speaking to Chronicle Sport upon his arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the Chicago-based triple jump specialist is looking forward to the competition, stating “I’ve basically competed against most of the guys and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Doris (17.18 metres, his personal best) will come up against Donald Scott, the Outdoor USA Track and Field Championships triple jump champion, who leaped to victory with a distance of 17.37 metres, which was also a personal best.

Suriname’s Miguel Van Assen who holds his country’s national record in the event, as well as the CARIFTA and South American title, also arrived in Guyana.

Van Assen’s personal best is 16.94 metres. The Surinamese is also the 2014 Summer Youth Olympic Games champion.

The triple jump at this year’s Aliann Pompey Invitational could steal the show, since also arriving to compete is the Bahamas’ Leevan Sands.

Sands won bronze at the 2008 Olympic Games, as well as bronze at the World Championship and Commonwealth Games. He’s a Pan Am Games silver medallist and multiple times gold medallist at the CARIFTA Games.