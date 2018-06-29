Arjoon, Wiltshire share spoils on opening night

THERE were wins for Alex Arjoon and Shomari Wiltshire as Squash action commenced Wednesday evening with the Rainforest Water Senior National Championships at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street.

Former junior Caribbean Champion, Damien Da Silver, returned to the court after a number of years with surprisingly very little dust on his racket, as he fought a tough battle against Jonathan Antczak.

Both players were on par throughout the match but DaSilva’s magic touch won out as he secured a three love win; 11/9, 11/6, 11/8.

Last evening, the women and veterans were slated to be in action.

Accomplished veteran,Garfield Wiltshire takes on Lloyd Fung-A-Fat while Brian Young faces Tony Farnum in the smallest veteran category, while the women play against the younger ladies in an 8 player draw.

Matches begin at 18:00hrs.

Mens

Robert Fernandes beat Reagan Rodrigues 11/3, 11/0.11/2.

Alex Arjoon beat Gianni Carpenter 11/2, 11/6, 11/0

Damien Da Silva beat Jonathan Antczak 11/9, 11/6, 11/8

Shomari Wiltshire beat Adam Alves 11/5, 11/5, 11/4

Jason Ray Khalil beat Lee Fung A Fat 11/0, 11/3, 11/0

Nyron Joseph beat Joshua Abdool 11/2, 11/1, 11/1.

Regan Pollard beat Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 11/6, 11/3, 11/2

Richard Chin beat Jason Van Dyk 11/1, 11/2, 11/6