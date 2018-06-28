Civil Aviation defeats Forestry Commission in tape ball Competition 

GUYANA Forestry Commission (GFC) defeated Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in the final of the Inter-Ministries taped ball Cricket Competition to win the Global Marketing Trophy.

Held on Sunday at the Durban Park Tarmac, the tournament saw seven teams taking part in the event coordinated by James Lewis.

GCAA, batting first scored 85-6 in 6 overs. In reply, G.F.C scored 86-5 in 5.1 overs.

The other teams in the competition were Ministry of Communities (C.H.P.A), Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Guyana Beverage Inc., Ministry of Education and Ministry of Agriculture.

The second place finisher won the INK PLUS trophy.