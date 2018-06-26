Simons’ Memorial day of sports set for Sunday

By Elroy Stephney

THE second annual Simons’ Memorial Day of Sports will be held on Sunday, July 1st at the Zorg ground on the Essequibo Coast.

Among the activities planned is a 10/10 Soft-ball Competition featuring Zorg S.C; Reliance Hustlers; Invaders Masters and defending champions Wild Oats.

There will also be a female competition as well, with Capoey Junior and Senior teams; Zorg S.C and Uprising Youths, taking the field.

Meanwhile, during the evening there will be a flood-light street ball kickout with players engaging in a 7 –a- Side football tournament. The teams participating will be Barca ‘7’, Simon’s ‘7’, Reliance Hustlers and Zorg S.C.

The activities have been planned by the Simon’s family in tribute to the late Daniel and Lucille Simon; Leyland Simon; Cleveland Simon; Carlton Simon; Elvis Simon and Stephon Simon; all of whom resided in the village of Zorg and were ardent sports fans.

“This annual affair is to pay homage to our family members in a grand way, as we celebrate their life and in the process seek to promote harmony within the society,” remarked Trevis Simon who is the coordinator of the day’s events.

He further added that the fallen stalwarts were strong advocates of team building and discipline which they demonstrated through the participation of sports; hence it is a fitting way of upholding their rich legacy.

The solemn, though colourful event, will be preceded by a minute’s silence and will be attended by Region 2 Chairman Devanand Ramdatt; Deputy Regional Executive Officer Roopkumar Persaud and Essequibo’s Senior Coach Forbes Daniels.

Among the participating cricketers will be former National T20 all-rounder Ramesh Narine; former national youth players Vijay Surujpaul, Rovendra Parasram and Beesham Seepersaud, as well as former Essequibo senior Inter-County captain Dinesh Joseph, Latchmikhant Narine and Narendra Mandolall.

The Simon’s family is the sponsor with over $110,000 in prizes, along with trophies which will be presented to the winners in the various categories..

The family is also extending an invitation to the public to witness and participate in what is expected to be an enthralling day of sports.