Shazam admits he had a ‘stash’

Shazam Mohammed called ‘Coolie Boy,’ was on Tuesday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for drug trafficking.

The charge against the 37-year-old Mohammed alleged that on June 21 at the Port Kaituma toll gate at Four Mile, he had 396 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The court heard that on the day in question, ranks on patrol at the toll gate saw an approaching motor car with Mohammed in the driver’s seat. It is alleged that when Mohammed saw the ranks, he got out and threw a black plastic bag from the vehicle.

The plastic bag was retrieved and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, were found inside. Under caution Mohammed told the court that a lady wanted weed and he went up the road to his ‘stash.’

He was remanded to prison until August 6 and the matter was transferred to the Matthews Ridge Magistrates’ Court.