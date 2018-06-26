Locked up for allegedly dealing with $2M in drugs

A 58-year-old domestic worker who was reportedly busted with over $2M worth of cannabis and cocaine at her Old Housing Scheme, Bartica home was on Tuesday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates Court, charged with drug trafficking.

Roxanne Carrington appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied that on June 23 at her home, she had in her possession 2555 grams of cannabis and 1451 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Carrington’s attorney, Latchmi Rahamat, told the court during an application for bail that her client rented her two-bedroom house to travellers to earn an extra income.

Rahamat said that two persons, Roy Smith and Becky Mohan were staying at the woman’s apartment and the drugs were found in the room in which Smith was staying.

However, police Prosecutor Inspector Gordon Mansfield disclosed during his objection to bail that the drugs were found in Carrington’s room along with several small ziplock packets.

Mansfield added that Carrington under caution told the police that Roy Smith brought the drugs for her to keep.

The prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that the defendant failed to provide substantial reasons for bail. The magistrate remanded the woman to prison and transferred the matter to the Bartica Magistrates’ Court for July 12.