Wiggins, Rose impress in Guyana’s ‘blow-out’ win over Grenada

… to play St Vincent and the Grenadines today

THE back-court duo of Kevon Wiggins and Stanton Rose proved to be lethal for Guyana, as they guided the ‘Land of Many Waters’ to an impressive 29 points blowout (93 – 64) win over Grenada in their first game of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championships in Paramaribo, Suriname last evening.

Wiggins finished with a game-high 18 points, shooting 5 – 9 from ‘deep’, and also had four rebounds and four steals.

For Rose, the 18-year-old point guard from Kwakwani, he dictated and controlled the pace of the game when he was on the floor, and made the game easy for the team he captained.

The player, who became the youngest to ever captain a senior national team at the CBC Championships, recorded 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

From jump-ball, the Junior Hercules-coached Guyanese team took the game to the Grenadians who they out-matched with pace and skills.

Guyana raced to a 23 – 13 lead at end of the quarter, with Wiggins the driving force. In the second quarter, Grenada played with more purpose, and with Guyana’s primary scorer Antony Moe struggling offensively, the men from the ‘Spice Isle’ scored 19 points in the period, but the Guyanese responded with 21 of their own to close the half up 44 – 32.

The third period was Guyana’s best scoring stanza, as Hercules utilised his bench to outscore Grenada 26 – 17, heading into the fourth quarter with 70 – 49 advantage.

The Grenadians had no answer for Guyana, as Hercules men then pilled on 23 points and limited Grenada to 15 and held on to an important win.

Jonathan Williams and Jehu La Feuillee were the only two Grenadian players in double digits, scoring 13 points apiece.

Moe, the usual scorer, only had five points from the night, connecting on just two of his 13 field goal attempts, but the 6’9 big man made up on the defensive side, grabbing 13 rebounds and two steals. Shaine Webster also had 16 points and Travis Burnett and Ray Victor chipped in with eight points each in the team’s effort.

Up next for Guyana is a clash against St Vincent and the Grenadines, today at 18:00 hours.