Truelove ‘loves’ the pack at CMRC Round 2

– solid performance from Mark Vieira

By Stephan Sookram in Trinidad compliments of Mohamed’s Enterprise, E-Networks, Buy Me Auto Sales and A&R Jiwanram Printery

THERE was an air of triumph in Trinidad last evening as Team Mohamed’s Enterprise and their rider, Matt Truelove, swept the Seaboard Marine’s Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) Superstock class.

Truelove continued his fine form from Saturday into yesterday with two more wins in the class and under strong opposition from the Trinidad riders.

He picked up three wins on a day, in different conditions, over the weekend, to register a solid 75 points to his CMRC title bid and move up the provisional individual standings.

Meanwhile, unofficial reports suggest that his 39.983 time on his second feat, was the fastest Superstock time ever recorded at the Frankie Boodhram International Raceway where round two is hosted.

Meanwhile Mark Vieira picked up two wins and one second place from three races, to be crowned Group 4 champion driver. Details in tomorrow’s edition.