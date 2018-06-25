Superb Phillips captures female sprint double, Archibald new 100m champion

KENISHA Phillips shook off an early 2018 season injury woes to complete a superb double in the women’s 100 and 200 metres at the Athletics Association of Guyana’s (AAG) National Senior Championships over the weekend, while Emmanuel Archibald clocked the fastest time by a Guyanese athlete for the year, thus far, in the men’s 100 metre to take the crown.

At the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, West Coast Demerara, a small but vocal crowd witnessed the 17-year-old Phillips become the youngest female athlete to win at the championships, clocking 11.87 seconds when crossing the line ahead of Ruth Sanmoogan (12.26 seconds) and Cassie Small (12.28 seconds).

On Saturday, Phillips completed the sprint double in emphatic fashion powering down the homestretch in the 200 metres (24.59 seconds), to hold off Alita Moore (24.85 seconds) who had to settle for second while Sanmoogan (25.55 seconds) finished third for the bronze.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening Archibald clocked a blistering 10.22 seconds on his way to the men’s 100 metres gold ahead of Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Akeem Stewart (10.31s) and Davin Fraser (10.49).

Archibald had the perfect start which meant there was no catching him despite Stewart’s impressive effort.

However, later on Saturday, Stewart continued his good form to go one better and capture gold in the men’s 200m. He crossed the finish line in 21.26s ahead of Owen Adonis (21.44s) and Loneil Marks (21.81s).

In the 400m events, Brian Roman (49.08s) held off Super Upcoming Runners’ clubmates, Laurindo Prince (49.24s) and Stayon Wilson (49.57s), to prevail and land gold in the men’s race.

On the distaff side, Alita Moore was triumphant in her race clocking 57.92s with her closest challenger Jevina Sampson (one minute 0.24s) some distance behind, while Denita Jackson closed out the top three in one minute 10.26s.

Devaun “Scooby” Barrington made a welcome return in the Men’s 800m winning gold ahead of Tyshon Bentick and Anfernee Headecker. Barrington who recorded below par times in 2017, clocked 1:52.61s to up the bar this time around, while Bentick and Headecker crossed the finish line in times of 1:53.99s and 1:54.01s respectively.

Meanwhile, Joanna Archer continued her reign as the Women’s 800m champion with a winning time of 2:17.37s with Kezra Murray (2:19.52s) and Maria Urquhart (2:22.73s) coming in second and third respectively.

Other notable performances came from Natricia Hooper who bested Chantoba Bright in the Women’s Long and Triple jumps.

Hooper recorded a best long jump of 6.08m to cop Gold while Bright landed her best effort at 5.94m for second, with Ruth Sanmoogan finishing third at 5.79m.

In the Triple Jump event Hooper once again took Gold with the tape at 13.10m, while Bright’s best jump of 12.51m was only good enough for the silver medal.

In the Men’s 1500m Anfernee Headecker finally bested Winston Missigher to claim gold with a blistering time of four minutes 2.69 seconds while the latter settled for silver in four minutes 8.71s. Tyshon Bentick closed out the top three in four minutes 9.06s.

Missigher later redeemed himself in the 5000m event copping gold in 15 minutes 59.50s ahead of Cleveland Thomas (16 minutes 4.40s) and Odwin Toudor (16 minutes 34.40s).

The next major event for the athletics fraternity is the Aliann Pompey Invitational meet set for Saturday (June 30), with athletes from at least 25 countries expected to participate.